Gavaskar seeks return of ‘Kohinoor’ in a witty exchange with English commentator Alan Wilkins

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been proactively involved in cricket commentary for quite some time now. He is also famous for his light hearted drolls and witty talks in the middle of his commentary. One such incident was observed when former Indian skipper jokingly demanded return of ‘Kohinoor’ from English commentator Alan Wilkins.

The banter came in when aerial view of Marine Drive, situated adjacent to Wankhede Stadium, was shown by cameraperson during the match. The mention of ‘Kohinoor’ came as Marine Drive is popularly known as 'Queen’s Necklace'.

Wilkins requested Gavaskar to describe scenic beauty of Marine drive to which latter replied, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.”

Understanding the pun, both the commentators burst into laughter. Gavaskar further asked his companion to use his influence on British government to return ‘Kohinoor’ to India.

No sooner did the repartee got viral, Twitterati started praising Gavaskar’s straightforwardness.

Wow Baton hi Baton Mein aapane India Ke Dil Ki Baat Kahi Sunil Paji — Sanjay Gupta (@SanjayG20738174) April 11, 2022

Pure GOLD .. Watta presence of mind #SunilGavaskar ... Hats off pic.twitter.com/MRDgWXKV3h — Ronak Patwa Jain (@Ronakpatwa1) April 12, 2022

Aap to aap hi Sir jee , bahut aacha, ekdom sahi baat hay, humare kohinoor Hume jarur chahiye, thank you very much Sir — Partha Bhaumik (@ParthaBhaumik12) April 11, 2022

The episode took place during Rajasthan Royals(RR) andLucknow Super Giants(LSG) thrilling encounter on Sunday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.