German pharma company lays out job offer for ‘weed smokers’, offers whopping salary of Rs 88 lakh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

A German pharmaceutical has come out with an uncanny job opportunity for ‘weed smokers’ with a salary of whopping £88,000 (around Rs 88 lakh) at its cannabistesting domain.

As per a report in The Sun, the company will appointing experts to check quality of their product. German pharmacies are served by the Cologne-based Cannamedical company, which seeks a worker who can “smell, feel, and smoke” the product.

As per company’s CEO, they were mulling at monitoring standard of their crops in the countries where they source their products, namely Australia, Canada, Portugal, Macedonia, and Denmark.

Complying with the job advertisement, people have flooded the company with applications for the bizarre post. However, candidates need to possess valid German marijuana smoking permit to get considered for the post.