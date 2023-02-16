German pharma company lays out job offer for ‘weed smokers’, offers whopping salary of Rs 88 lakh

Chandigarh, February 16
A German pharmaceutical has come out with an uncanny job opportunity for ‘weed smokers’ with a salary of whopping £88,000 (around Rs 88 lakh) at its cannabistesting domain.
As per a report in The Sun, the company will appointing experts to check quality of their product. German pharmacies are served by the Cologne-based Cannamedical company, which seeks a worker who can “smell, feel, and smoke” the product.
As per company’s CEO, they were mulling at monitoring standard of their crops in the countries where they source their products, namely Australia, Canada, Portugal, Macedonia, and Denmark.
Complying with the job advertisement, people have flooded the company with applications for the bizarre post. However, candidates need to possess valid German marijuana smoking permit to get considered for the post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder
Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...
Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported
Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India
As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...
Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors
A citizen can now register for organ donation in any state; ...