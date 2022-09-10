German Shepherd bites Zomato delivery man's private parts as he walks out of lift in Mumbai

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 10

A pet German Shepherd attacked a Zomato delivery man’s private parts as he walked out of a lift in Mumbai.

In a viral video posted on the social media, the dog bit the man's private part as he got out of the elevator.

A dog bite food delivery boy's private part

Incident happened in Mumbai today pic.twitter.com/BPpy8ByNSs — Saddam_Mohd (@saddammohd111) September 9, 2022

In the clip, the Zomato delivery executive can be seen exiting the elevator but seeing a large dog trying to enter the elevator, he stepped back.

The owner pulls the dog away from the lift. The man then exits the elevator, assuming the dog has left, but the dog returns and attacks him, biting his private part. Later, the delivery executive is seen bleeding and wailing in pain in the video.

A footage from the elevator’s CCTV was combined with a video of the man bleeding to create the viral video.

The incident took place on August 29 at Indiabulls Greens Marigold CHS in Panvel, according to media reports.

The man is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.