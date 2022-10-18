Girl jumps in joy after seeing father get new job at Swiggy; viral video melts hearts online

Chandigarh, October 18
While parents shedding happy tears over their kid’s achievements are quite common, a child being proud and overjoyed at her father’s accomplishment is melting hearts online.
A video of a young girl jumping in happiness as her father gets a new job is doing the rounds on social media.
The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Pooja Avantika.
In the now-viral clip, the girl can be seen standing in a school-uniform with her eyes closed. As she opens her eyes, the father surprises her to him holding an orange t-shirt of online food delivery platform Swiggy.
The girl starts jumping in joy and goes on to hug her father.
“Appa’s new job. Daughter, shall we eat more food now,” reads the caption translated from Malayalam.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
The heartening video of the father-daughter duo made Internet shed happy tears.
“So heartwarming,” said a user while another commented “This is so sweet.”
Despite being dated, the video has amassed over a million views and more than 71,000 likes.
