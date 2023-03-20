Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

A bid to boost confidence of a boyfriend by making his profile on Tinder fetched repurcussions to his girlfriend as former dodged her for a match he met on the dating app.

The girl has shared her bizarre story in a Reddit post.

She tells the boy had a low self esteem so in order to prove that he was still attractive and anyone could fall for her, she decided to make his profile on Tinder.

The boy rated himself 5 on a scale from 1 to 10 considering that he was just mediorce. Refuting his belief for himself, the girl decided to put up his profile in Tinder.

“Obviously I think he's gorgeous and handsome but even though I've been saying this for years, he does not believe me,” she wrote in her post.

“So, for some stupid reason, I decided to show him that other girls would find him attractive by making him a Tinder account. I set him up an account, made him a bio and just started swiping right,” she revealed further.

The boy amassed over a dozen matches on his profile in day. The girl apprised him about the same and his confidence took a meteoric rise.

The account was supposed to act as testimony against the boy’s belief for himself but it ended up serving a different purpose after the girl discovered that he had been chatting with few of his matches on the platform. The girl comfronted him and he kept denying all accusations against him.

Obviuosly there relationship ended up in breakup as the girl had enough proofs to substantiate that her boyfriend was cheating on her.