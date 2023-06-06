Girl watches ‘The Kerala Story’ with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, elopes with Muslim lover later

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

A 19-year-old Bhopal girl eloped with her Muslim lover days after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur took her along to watch The Kerala Story, as per a report by India Today.

Thakur, after knowing about the affair of the girl with Yusur, advised her to distance herself from him. She also took the girl along to make her watch the movie—The Kerala Story.

The aforementioned movie portrays how a Hindu woman, role played by actress Adah Sharma, from Kerala got brainwashed to embrace Islam and was sent to Syria where she was forced to join the terror outfit ISIS later.

The attempt of the BJP lawmaker, to school the girl, failed after latter eloped with Yusuf even when her marriage was slated on May 30.

She even pilfered the jewellery which her family had bought for her marriage, India Today quoted family as saying.

However, a complaint in this regard was filed by the girl’s family at Bhopal's Kamla Nagar police station claiming that Yusuf had "trapped their daughter with his sweet talk and later eloped with her".

The family also alleged that Yusuf procured a loan from the bank in their daughter’s name and made her to pay its EMI.

Contrary to the family’s claim, the girl in her statement before the police said she eloped with Yusuf out of her own will.

