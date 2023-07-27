Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

ANI

New Delhi, July 27

Australia cricketer Glen Maxell and his wife Vini Maxwell are soon going to embrace parenthood. Their family recently hosted a traditional baby shower for Vini. Taking to Instagram, Vini dropped pictures from the "Valaikaappu" ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Vini shared a glimpse of her bangles, which she wore for her bangle ceremony. In another picture, she looked stunning in a turquoise blue-toned silk saree.

She also shared a picture with Glen. The image shows Glen donning a grey kurta.

"Blessing baby Maxwell the traditional way #valaikappuceremony #bangleceremony," she captioned the post.

The pictures garnered loads of likes and comments.

"The way you follow the Tamil tradition May God bless you three," a social media user commented.

"This is so wholesome," another one wrote.

On May 11, Glen and Vini announced their pregnancy with a heartwarming post.

"Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023," Vini Raman said in an Instagram post.

Vini said that her journey to becoming a mother has not been the easiest as she had experienced the pain and loss regarding fertility first-hand.

"It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss," she wrote.

The duo got married on March 27, 2022 in an intimate ceremony in both Hindu and Christian tradition.

