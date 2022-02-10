GoFundMe: How 3 women conned by Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' are fighting back, but critics claim they 'can't be trusted with money'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

The three women-- who were conned by the 'Tinder Swindler'—have set up a GoFundMe page to raise £600,000 to cover their debts. The critics, however, claim that they “can't be trusted with money”.

The three woman are Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte.

They have made a fundraising page for people to contribute towards paying off their debts after receiving a flood of support from sharing their story in a Netflix documentary.

The three were fooled into thinking Shimon Heyada Hayut, 30, from Israel, was the son of a billionaire diamond merchant after meeting him on a dating app.

The convicted conman would use the money he acquired from other victims to impress single women with an expensive lifestyle and lavish gifts.

Shimon would allegedly borrow money because using his own funds could lead him to be traced by his enemies.

It is unclear how many other people fell for the scam but it is estimated that he conned his victims out of £7.4 million.

Having received messages of support following the hit Netflix documentary, Cecilie, Ayleen and Pernilla, have set up a GoFundMe page with the hopes of raising £600,000.

The team fundraiser reads: "You're probably here because you've heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page. The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone. The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much. After careful consideration, and many chats, we have decided to start this GoFundMe fundraiser. So many people reached out to us asking if we had one, and it hadn't occurred to us to make one prior to this. However, we've spotted plenty of fakes, which makes us uneasy. We don't want more people getting defrauded. We realise there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back."

Mixed reactions:

"Someone should set up a GoFundMe for the Tinder Swindler women who are still paying off their debts while the Swindler is back on Tinder!"

"The GoFundMe from the victims of #TinderSwindler doesn't sit right with me? Don't they get paid for all the appearances they do?"

"Sorry how much debt is there please, did they all give £200k or? All that touring and Netflix etc didn't put a dent in the debt again all?"

"No way I'd donate to this. I wouldn't trust them with any sort of money after watching that."