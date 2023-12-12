Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

Google has released a list of most trending personalities searched globally in 2023.

Actress Kiara Advani has topped the most trending personality in India. Satish Kaushik and Matthew Perry deaths left people brokenhearted and they were in the top trending searches in India. Actor-director Satish Kaushik died of heart attack in March, while Friends’ star Perry dead at 54, he was found in hot tub at LA home.



Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Jawan, claimed the top spot as the most searched film in India, while Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s web show, Farzi, bagged the title of the most searched show.

Reality show star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav also made it to the list and became the fifth most searched personality in India.

Jawan emerged as the top trending local film search and ranked #3 globally. Gadar 2 secured the second spot, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer claimed the third spot in India. Pathaan following closely at the fifth position.

The Kerala Story (6th spot), Rajinikatnth’s Jailer (7th spot), Vijay’s Leo (8th spot), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (9th spot), and Vijay’s another film Varisu (10th spot). Arijit Singh’s soulful melody Kesariya earned the #2 spot on the global list of most searched songs.

Globally, NLF player Damar Hamlin topping the list, followed by actor Jeremy Renner, was in news after being involved in weather-related accident while plowing snow. Andrew Tate was the third most searched person , while Kylian Mbape was the fourth.

