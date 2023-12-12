 Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Satish Kaushik and Matthew Perry deaths left people brokenhearted

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people


Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

Google has released a list of most trending personalities searched globally in 2023.

Actress Kiara Advani has topped the most trending personality in India. Satish Kaushik and Matthew Perry deaths left people brokenhearted and they were in the top trending searches in India. Actor-director Satish Kaushik died of heart attack in March, while Friends’ star Perry dead at 54, he was found in hot tub at LA home.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Jawan, claimed the top spot as the most searched film in India, while Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s web show, Farzi, bagged the title of the most searched show.

Reality show star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav also made it to the list and became the fifth most searched personality in India.

Jawan emerged as the top trending local film search and ranked #3 globally. Gadar 2 secured the second spot, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer claimed the third spot in India. Pathaan following closely at the fifth position.

The Kerala Story (6th spot), Rajinikatnth’s Jailer (7th spot), Vijay’s Leo (8th spot), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (9th spot), and Vijay’s another film Varisu (10th spot). Arijit Singh’s soulful melody Kesariya earned the #2 spot on the global list of most searched songs.

Globally, NLF player Damar Hamlin topping the list, followed by actor Jeremy Renner, was in news after being involved in weather-related accident while plowing snow. Andrew Tate was the third most searched person , while Kylian Mbape was the fourth.

#Google #Shah Rukh Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

2
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

3
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

4
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

5
India

I-T raids on Odisha distillery enter 6th day, Rs 353 crore recovered so far

6
India

Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Karnataka

7
India

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

8
Trending

'Acting died here': Raveena Tandon accidentally likes post trolling 'The Archies' actors Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

9
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

10
Trending

Bobby Deol speaks out on marital rape scene in 'Animal', defends his intense portrayal

Don't Miss

View All
Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Top News

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

The decision comes after net immigration was expected to hav...

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting

Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant

Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant

Oath of Ministers to take place at 5 pm today

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

Abdullah had sought divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdull...

Sedition case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for article against PM Modi

Sedition case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for article against PM Modi

The case is based on a complaint filed by BJP’s Yavatmal dis...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in Jan

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

Jawaharlal Nehru University bans protests within 100 metres of academic buildings

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing