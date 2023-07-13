 Google has an interactive doodle game celebrating ‘pani puri’; check it out : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Google has an interactive doodle game celebrating ‘pani puri’; check it out

Google has an interactive doodle game celebrating ‘pani puri’; check it out

The players are tasked with the challenge to help a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri

Google has an interactive doodle game celebrating ‘pani puri’; check it out

The Google Doodle game celebrating 'Pani Puri.'



PTI

New Delhi, July 13

Search giant Google is celebrating ‘Pani Puri’, the much-loved Indian street snack, by introducing an interactive doodle game around it.

It was on July 12 in 2015 that a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of 'Pani Puri' by offering 51 options, under the guidance of Masterchef Neha Shah.

Pani Puri, occupying a special place in India's hearts -- and stomachs -- is a fried disc of dough commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy water. It is famously known as 'Puchka', 'Golgappe' and 'Pani patashi' in different cities across the country.

"Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates pani puri — a popular South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters," read the Google doodle.

Though there are different varieties of filling and 'pani' to cater to everyone's unique palette, there are two things, the search engine notes, that everyone can agree on: "eat the pani puri quickly to avoid the puri getting soggy or leaking, and always eat it in one bite to avoid a crumbly mess".

The rules of the game in the Google doodle are simple. The players are tasked with the challenge to help a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri. They have to choose the puris that match each customer's flavor and quantity preference to keep them happy.  

#Google #Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

3
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

4
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

5
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

8
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

9
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

10
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Water level in Yamuna in Delhi continues to rise; recorded at 208.38m on Thursday morning

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

The Yamuna water level touches 208.53 metres at 10 am, break...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

Ghaggar overflows at several other places, creates problems

Facing losses and hardships after rain-battering, yet Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

HP Govt doing all, but their worry will be that most of them...

Exposed by rains, is infrastructure in India climate-change ready?

Exposed by rains, is infrastructure in India climate-change ready?

A CEEW study says “more than 75 per cent of Indian districts...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Water level in Yamuna in Delhi continues to rise; recorded at 208.38m on Thursday morning

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises in Delhi

Overflowing Yamuna: Water treatment plants shut; drinking supply to be hit in Delhi

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit