Google’s AI-powered chatbot Bard all set to counter ChatGPT, Netizens initiate laugh riot

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT has become quite acclaimed over last few days. Launched as a prototype in November 2022, its detailed and articulate answers across many domains of knowledge have made the talkbot quite distinguished.

Now to pose a challenge before ChatGPT, Google has come up with its chatbot called Bard. In a blog post, Google CEO and parent company Alphabet informed Bard will be opened up to “trusted testers” starting Monday.

Twitterati has lapped up the issue and a widespread discussion has initiated. Netizens are sharing rib-tickling memes over ‘competition’ between ChatGPT and Bard.

@Google AI Chatbot is here.... So I made a thing 😂



I hope you enjoy this Haelee Reis original #bard #google #ai pic.twitter.com/3kQ6ZJdm0s — Haelee Reis (@haelee_reis) February 7, 2023

There were some who were already talking about the death of #Google... the response was not long in coming.



What will happen now?#bard #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/7mHvnSLBA4 — Davide Marelli (@Davide_Marelli_) February 6, 2023

#Google