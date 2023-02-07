Google’s AI-powered chatbot Bard all set to counter ChatGPT, Netizens initiate laugh riot

Chandigarh, February 7
AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT has become quite acclaimed over last few days. Launched as a prototype in November 2022, its detailed and articulate answers across many domains of knowledge have made the talkbot quite distinguished.
Now to pose a challenge before ChatGPT, Google has come up with its chatbot called Bard. In a blog post, Google CEO and parent company Alphabet informed Bard will be opened up to “trusted testers” starting Monday.
Twitterati has lapped up the issue and a widespread discussion has initiated. Netizens are sharing rib-tickling memes over ‘competition’ between ChatGPT and Bard.
@Google AI Chatbot is here.... So I made a thing 😂— Haelee Reis (@haelee_reis) February 7, 2023
I hope you enjoy this Haelee Reis original #bard #google #ai pic.twitter.com/3kQ6ZJdm0s
Bard vs ChatGPT— Bombay Bees (@bombay_bees) February 7, 2023
WHO WILL WIN?
The AI battle has just begun 😂#Google #openai #chatgpt #bard pic.twitter.com/3RCioMj05G
Who will win: #Bard or #ChatGPT - or some other service? pic.twitter.com/6utun9zEFs— Bonairo (@BonairoFi) February 7, 2023
OpenAI: #ChatGPT is the future!— DataChazGPT 🤯 (not a bot) (@DataChaz) February 6, 2023
Google: hold my #Bard
Okay @GoogleIndia, chalo #Bard me baat karte hai! 😜— Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) February 7, 2023
"Knock knock"— Sharad Mishra (@thebikerboi) February 7, 2023
Who's there?
"Bard ai"
Bard who?
"Child of Google & Rival of ChatGPT"#Bard #BardAI #ChatGPT #Google
Google: Bard beta, sabko kavita bolkar sunao zara.#GoogleBard #Bard— Shibani Shashin (@ShibaniShashin) February 7, 2023
There were some who were already talking about the death of #Google... the response was not long in coming.— Davide Marelli (@Davide_Marelli_) February 6, 2023
What will happen now?#bard #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/7mHvnSLBA4
