Grandpa visits movie theatre after 42 years with grandson, adorable video wins hearts online

Chandigarh, August 28
The love that grandparents bestow upon us is incomparable. A video showing an adorable bond between a grandfather and his grandson will melt your heart.
A grandson took his grandpa to a movie theatre. What’s so special about it, you ask? Well, it was after a span of 42 years that the grandfather was stepping his feet in a theatre.
His gleeful smile will make you go all warm and fuzzy.
The video was shared on Instagram by Deepak Anjna.
The video opens with a super that reads, "POV: You are going to the theatre with your Grandpa. (Last time my grandpa went to the theatre in 1980)."
In the video, the grandpa can be seen adorning a traditional attire as he takes an escalator for the theatre lobby.
The excitement in his eyes as they enter the movie hall is adorable.
The duo watched Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared online, the video has amassed over seven lakh views and around 71,000 likes.
The heart-warming video received much love from viewers across social media as many resonated with the emotion. Here’s what they wrote:
"Heart touching and overwhelming," wrote a user while "Most precious moments in life," wrote another.
A third user commented, "This is so beautiful. Brought back so many memories. Thank you."
“The joy on his face is unmeasurable,” posted another.
Sadia Khateeb, the actor in the movie they watched, also commented: “Give my love to your grandpa.”
