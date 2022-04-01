Groom ended up garlanding mother-in-law, what happens next will shock you? Watch viral video

Chandigarh, April 1
He should have been careful, because the blunder that he made was linked to him Mother-in-law. God bless him.
During Jaymala on the stage, the groom was to garland his bride, but he almost ended up putting it in his mother-in-law’s neck, shocking and embarrassing the guests and relatives.
Also, the groom in the video is seen drunk and before he could realize the mistake he made and fell on the sofa next to him.
The video of the wedding has gone viral.
