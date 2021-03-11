Groom, nephew sustain serious injuries after wedding gift explodes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 25

Wedding gifts are generally given to convey best wishes to the couple. People, perhaps, couldn’t ever imagine that receiving such gifts could even be fatal at times. The testimony to this was witnessed when a groom and his nephew almost escaped death while they were unpacking the gifts received in former’s wedding.

The newly-married man and his nephew in Gujarat's Navsari district were seriously injured after a rechargeable toy, received as wedding gift, exploded. The gift is claimed to have been given purportedly by a former suitor of groom’s new sister-in-law, reports said.

According to a local villager of Mindhabari village, Latesh Gavit got married just a day or two ago with a girl from Gangapur village in the Vansda taluka of Navsari district in south Gujarat. Relatives and friends had presented gifts to the couple at their wedding.

After the wedding, Gavit, with his nephew Jian, was opening gifts in at their residence. In one of the gift packets, they found a rechargeable toy. A curious Gavit and his nephew attempted to recharge the toy, when the blast occurred, injuring both of them and leaving family members in shock.

Local villager said that Gavit has suffered injuries on his arms, head, and eyes, and even his right wrist was cut off from the arm. 3-year-old Jian suffered severe injuries in head and eyes. Both were rushed to Navsari government hospital.

Gavit family members have learned from the bride's parents that the said toy was gifted by Raju Patel, resident of Koyamba. He had an affair with the bride's older sister, and they were living in a relationship, but sometime ago, they broke up.

Gavit's family members have lodged a complaint with the Vansda police station. With IANS inputs