Groom-side dances for too long, bride’s father chooses another match at wedding venue

Chandigarh, April 30
In one of a kind incident, family of a bride got their daughter married to someone else when the groom’s side delayed reaching wedding venue by almost four hours.
The incident was reported at Malkapur Pangra village of Buldhana district of Maharashtra, where the groom side kept grooving to the tunes of DJ amid bride’s side making persistent requests to conduct the ceremony within ‘muhurat’, which was at 4pm. The groom side, however, kept on disregarding the request and reached five hours late to the venue.
The issue later turned into a verbal spat and both parties got embattled. The girl's side alleged that the groom was drunk. When matter escalated, the father of the bride decided to get his daughter married to another person who was an attendee of the ceremony.
“The marriage ‘muhurat’ was at 4pm. The groom, his friends and family members kept dancing to the tune of loud DJ for 5 hours. Later, they created a scene at wedding venue. We finally decided not to marry our daughter in such family,” said the father of girl.
Upon returning, the groom’s side came to know about girl’s marriage with another guy. They felt snubbed for being turned down unceremoniously and started searching for another girl for their boy. Within 24 hours of the incident, the family of boy got their son married to another girl.
