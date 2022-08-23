Group of Peppa Pigs give peppy twist to Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra’s 'Kala Chashma', netizens are watching this video on loop

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

A group of dancers dressed as Peppa Pig has taken over the Internet today. They are grooving to Katrina Kaif and SIdharth Malhotra’s Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho at what seems like a kids' party. Their well-rehearsed choreography has left the netizens impressed. So much so, they are calling the video ‘contagious’ and watching it on loop.

This desi twist by the cute piglet, which is a favourite among kids world over, is a crossover that has left people confused and amused. The video has garnered over 135K views and people are lauding the perfectly executed moves by the seasoned dancers. Some can’t wrap their heads around how Bollywood entered the world of children’s cartoon character.

Expressing her surprise, @kav_kaushik, who shared the video wrote, “Truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe."

Watch the video:

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022

Here are some of the tons of reactions that the clip has amassed.

Can’t stop laughing at this. 😂 — Karthik Madhusudan 🌺 (@HonestlyKarthik) August 22, 2022

How my friends and I are about to turn up for my birthday — Amu Rang 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Hayagreev79) August 23, 2022

Somebody surely owes us all an explanation. https://t.co/KMlC9WO5ka — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) August 23, 2022

We have achieved peak internet https://t.co/WNjm0KYl2X — Adan Muhammad (@AdanMuhammad_) August 22, 2022

i’m doing this at a friend’s wedding this is my only desire in life https://t.co/aS91EbgvIp — sarah (@saatveenpari) August 23, 2022

How can I get this tattooed on my forehead? https://t.co/Pa9rawrGGH — Ligma (@essaki_25) August 23, 2022

They all killed it! Well rehearsed — Amoolya (@nefertitillated) August 22, 2022

If this isn't happening at my Sangeet, I'm not getting married https://t.co/M54PjW5Ord — Yashima Puri (@YashimaPuri) August 23, 2022