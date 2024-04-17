‘Habibi welcome to Dubai’: Singer Rahul Vaidya stranded in knee-deep water shares video as heavy rains lash UAE

Chandigarh, April 17
Singer and Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya was among those stranded in knee-deep waters after Dubai was hit by torrential rain.
The singer shared two videos on his Instagram stories where he was seen wading through the water.
“Habibi welcome to Dubai," he wrote along with the video.
In another video, he wrote: "It's quite bad here...”
In the video, flooded roads and submerged cars could be seen.
Former #BiggBoss contestant #RahulVaidya waded through knee-deep water after heaving rains lashed the #Dubai ,UAE. pic.twitter.com/Y4YWukbOUe— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) April 17, 2024
Dubai roads and air traffic experienced significant disruption due to bad weather as it rained poured for two hours.
Flights have been delayed or diverted and impacted by displaced crew, the airport said in a statement, adding that recovery would take some time.
Dubai's Emirates airline said it was suspending check-in for passengers departing the airport from 8 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Wednesday until midnight due to operational challenges caused by the bad weather and road conditions.
Dubai International was temporarily diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening because of a storm, and operations were suspended for 25 minutes earlier in the day.
With Agencies
