Hail Karma: Thief drills hole in temple wall to steal ornaments, ends up getting stuck while escaping

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 6

Life is boomerang. What you give, you get in return. Karma has got special propensity of reflecting before people but first hand karma doing its job and bringing justice to the world is rarely seen. Latest instance from Andhra Pradesh is testimony to one such justice.

A thief who drilled a hole in temple’s wall to steal ornaments got struck in same hole while escaping from temple. The incident occurred at Jadupudi village under Kanchili Mandal in Srikakulam.

According to a newspaper, Papa Rao (30) entered Jami Yelamma temple to steal silver ornaments through a small hole in wall. After stealing about 20 grams of silver, he tried to escape temple through same hole he entered from. While making an attempt to get out, he got stuck and started screaming for help.

The video has been shared by a journalist Surya Reddy on his Twitter. "A burglar trapped in the act at Jhadupudi Jami Yellamma #Temple in Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam dist. Enters through a small ventilation window, but just couldn't get out," Surya captioned the tweet.

Papa Rao is reportedly a liquor addict. The local police have mentioned how this is not the first time Papa Rao has tried to steal to fill his liquor demands. Before this, the man had stolen an LPG cylinder from his mother's house so that he can buy himself alcohol.