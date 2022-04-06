Haldiram's trends after TV reporter ‘bullies staff’ over 'Urdu text’ on Falhari Mixture snack

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 6

A video of a news reporter “hackling” a store manager of a Haldiram’s outlet for Urdu description on the packaging of a namkeen mixture is going insanely viral on Twitter.

The snack ‘Falhari Mixture’ has been one of the most popular fasting mixtures of the brand.

As per the video, the description at the back of the namkeen is written in Urdu while the main text on the front is in English.

The packaging very clearly shows the green vegetarian symbol.

The viral video surfaced on Twitter only after a Hindi news channel shared the clip of the reporter confronting a Halidram’s store manager for the Urdu packaging on the said product.

The female reporter is heard questioning the manager “what Haldiram's was trying to hide by concealing the description of the namkeen packet in Urdu”.

Replying to the question, the manager says that the food inside the packet is healthy, and asks the reporter to leave.

"You can do whatever ma'am, Haldiram's will not entertain such tantrums," the store manager tells the reporter with the mic and gibbering about "Urdu writing" and "betraying Hindus who fast during Navratri".

Meanwhile, a debate has started on social media, below are the reactions.

Here is some Urdu text. Will this reporter go to the Railways and ask what it is about? #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/DGZ8KDUoXv — Drama Prasad Mukherjee (@KSasiKL1987) April 5, 2022

This is the haldiram falhari mixture pack. I have both the Front & Back of the Pack. The ingredients are listed in both English & Arabic on BoP. It is not Urdu, it is Arabic because most of Haldirams packs gets exported to gulf.



Common sense isn’t so common these days #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/8hQd06GFBK — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) April 6, 2022

Someone tell this Sudarshan reporter that "sawal' is an urdu word ! #Haldirams https://t.co/xUqcjp8TaL — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) April 5, 2022