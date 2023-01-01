Handwritten wedding invitation card in Urdu from year 1933 goes viral, netizens call it ‘treasure’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 1

Weddings nowadays are accompanied by whole paraphernalia of decoration, loud music and snappy attire. Wedding invitation cards, being the first impression for the guests, are especially pondered upon. From paper cards accompanied by sweets and dry fruits to audio invitations, there is no dearth of peculiar ideas of invitations for weddings. While people prefer uncommon and complex designs for invitation cards, a simple handwritten wedding card of year 1933 is making the rounds on social media.

The unique card has been shared on twitter by a user Sonya Battla. “My grandparents’ wedding invitation circa #1933 #Delhi,” she captioned the post.

The wedding card is handwritten in Urdu language. Groom’s father is the invitee for his son’s wedding scheduled on April 23, 1933.

The card text converted to English language reads, "I praise and pay gratitude to Prophet Muhammad. Respected Sir, Peace be upon you. I am thankful to Almighty Allah for this blessed time. Wedding of my son, Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf is scheduled on 23 April 1933/27 Zil-Hajj 1351 on Sunday."

"I invite you to come to my house situated at Street Qasim Jaan, and then accompany us to the house of Bride situated in Kishan Ganj Locality, to become part of Nikkah (Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad) and eat a meal. Walima is on 24 April 1933 / 28 Zil-Hajj 1351.Come to my house at 10 am and become part of Walima and make me thankful to you," it added.

The father of groom also mentions that he will appreciate punctuality of people invited for the wedding. "Barat will start its journey sharp at 11:30 am. Your Punctuality will make me comfortable. Writer of the Invitation: Muhammad Ibrahim Hafiz Shahaab-ud-Din Muhammad Ibrahim, Place: Delhi," the text reads.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 7 lakh views. Netizens are referring the viral wedding invitation card as ‘treasure’.

