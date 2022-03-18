Happy Holi: Here's what celebrities are tweeting to mark festival of colours

The country is celebrating the festival of colours Holi with great zeal and enthusiasm after two years of muted festivities due to Covid-induced restrictions. Many celebrities, including Bollywood actors, have taken to social media to connect with their fans on the occasion.

Actor Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with ‘Uri’ actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year, has shared a beautiful family moment from her first Holi celebrations after marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

A picture shows actor Mallika Sherawat sitting on the bank of a water body with colour-smeared face.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has shared a picture asking people to "play and celebrate Holi without any worry and let it bring out the child in you”.

Play and celebrate Holi without any worry and let it bring out the child in you and enjoy and cherish this colourful festival. Wishing you a colourful and #HappyHoli

Holi Hai …. pic.twitter.com/ijYjIS8uQG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2022

Actor Dia Mirza has shared pictures of flowers of different hues to symbolise Holi colours with a caption, “May the colours of nature always unite us with love and hormony”.

Happy Holi!!! May the colours of nature always unite us with love and harmony 💓🌈🌏 #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/nifeMIBZ6n — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 18, 2022

Popular TV and film actor Mouni Roy has shared a picture touching her husband Suraj Nambiar’s feet. The couple celebrated their first Holi after getting married in January 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Actor Hrithik Roshan has written a note in Hindi to wish fans happy Holi.

Richa Chadha has shared Holi photo with team from the Fukrey set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is enjoying holidays in Maldives, was seen building sandcastle with son Jeh on a beach. Sister-in-law Saba Pataudi comments: Happy Holi, LOTS of Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

