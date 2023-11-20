Harbhajan faces online bashing for 'cricket ki kitni samajh hogi' remark about Anushka and Athiya during commentary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 20

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh made a controversial remark against Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the ICC Cricket World Cup finals on Sunday.

During the India vs Australia match, Harbhajan Singh made the comments when Anushka and Athiya were seen chatting with each other in the stadium.

"Filmo ki baat ho rahi hogi ya cricket ki-Pata nahi cricket ki kitni samaj hogi," raising questions over their understanding of the game.

Typical Harbhajan Singh L. Disgrace as a person. “Filmo ki baat ho rahi hogi ya cricket ki- Pata nahi cricket ki kitni samaj hogi.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/oUhxG13aFS — Areyyyyy Yaarrrrrr (@A_niche11) November 19, 2023

Harbhajan said, "Yahi main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya phir films ki..kyunki cricket ke baare mein toh main jaanta nahi kitni samajh hogi."

Soon after, Harbhajan Singh faced online bashing. He was slammed for his remarks against the actors. Harbhajan's remarks came at a time when the husbands of both the actresses were fighting to get a good total for the team after the early fall of Shubhman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Anushka is wife of Virat Kohli while Athiya Shetty is wife of KL Rahul.

“Shayad filmon ki baatein hori hai ya cricket ki, pata nahi cricket ki kitni samajh hogi”, said Harbhajan while the camera was on Anushka and Athiya 😂😂 — Moana (@ladynationalist) November 19, 2023

One of the users said, "Typical Harbhajan Singh. Disgrace as a person. Filmo ki baat ho rahi hogi ya cricket ki- Pata nahi cricket ki kitni samaj hogi."

One of the users appealed to Harbhajan to apologise for his remarks against the women. He said, "What do you mean that the ladies understand cricket or not?? Please apologise immediately."

