Harbhajan Singh was close to converting to Islam, claims Pakistan cricketer Inzamam; Bhajji fumes 'kon sa nasha...'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to social media to express his anger after an old video of Pakistan cricket veteran Inzamam-ul-Haq went viral in which he claimed that Harbhajan was close to converting to Islam.

Harbhajan reacted to the statement made by the veteran Pakistani player and slammed him for "lying".

“Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai,” he wrote.

Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai 😡😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/eo6LN5SmWk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2023

Inzamam said, “We had a room where prayers were conducted. Maulana Tariq Jameel used to visit us in the evening and lead us into a namaz. After a few days, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan also started coming. Four other Indian cricketers sat and watched us."

“Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words',” he added.

In his social media post, Harbhajan denied the story and said he is a "proud Sikh".

