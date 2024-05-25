Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorce wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 25

Rumours swirl in the social media after star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic allegedly sought a divorce.

The two tied the knot in May 2020 amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and are parents to a 3-year-old boy named Agastya Pandya.

Their separation rumours surfaced online after netizens noticed that the model removed the Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle.

However, their alleged separation caught everyone’s attention after a Reddit post titled “Natasa and Hardik separated? went viral.

The post claimed that the two have not been posting pictures with each other and questioned Natasa’s absence from IPL 2024 matches.

Hardik Pandya was appointed as the captain for the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season replacing Hitman Rohit Sharma, under his captaincy Mumbai Indians had a horrendous IPL 2024 campaign as his team finished bottom of the league's points table, winning just 4 of their 14 matches.

Pandya was also regularly booed during MI matches as fans were disappointed with him taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma

As per a report on Mint, some users were skeptical about the original Reddit post sharing the separation rumours and then the ensuing reports about Hardik Pandya losing 70 per cent of his property in case of divorce.

One such user wrote, “One of the reddit user in Bollywood gossip sub posted that Hardik doesnt like/comment on his wife's post so people starting speculating about their separation. Unless there's any confirmed information from any of Hardik's or his wife's side, this news should be treated as fake news.”

Another user commented: “This is just a speculation both of them aren't posting each other on stories. Earlier Natasha used To have Natasha Stankovic Pandya on her ig but now she completely removed her name. Her birthday was on 4th March and there is no post of hardik on that day, she also removed all recent posts of her and hardik except the one where agastya is with them. Also she isn't seen in stands this ipl or post stories regarding the team. While krunal and pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them," the post read.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Hardik Pandya #Social Media