Haris Rauf after embarrassing exit charges at fan thinking ‘Indian hoga', but man says ‘Pakistani hu’

Chandigarh, June 19
It was an unceremonious departure for Pakistani cricketers from the T20 World Cup on and off the field.
Pakistani fans were opening seen abusing and thrashing their own team after their embarrassing exit from the game.
In the 54-second video clip that went viral on social media, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf got into a scuffle with fans in the US. Haris though the fans he was beefing with were Indians.
His wife tried to stop her.
Haris- Ye indian ho hoga
Assuming that Indians were harassed him, Rauf defended himself saying: “Ye Indian hoga”, but the man replied “Pakistani Hu”
Let it be known we love the current Pakistan team& whatever they’re doing.
In the viral video, the Pakistani fast bowler is seen almost getting into a fight with them.
The video showed Haris walking with his wife before being interrupted by the fans, who reportedly requested for a selfie.
Although the exact words from the conversation between the cricketer and the fans were not quite audible from the video, Haris seemed to have lost his temper and charged towards them. His wife attempted to stop him, but Haris took off his slippers and ran towards the fans and could have almost entered into a fight had he not been stopped by one of the fans who audibly upset, could be heard saying, "Ek picture maangi hai bas (All I wanted was one picture with you)."
With the video going viral, Rauf took to X and released a statement where he mentioned he won't tolerate anything against his family and would not 'hesitate' to react.
June 18, 2024
