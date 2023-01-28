Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction before 'first crush' Jennifer Aniston

Los Angeles, January 28

Singer Harry Styles was left red-faced after suffering a wardrobe malfunction while performing in front of his first celebrity crush Jennifer Aniston.

The 28-year-old singer split his trousers right down the middle during his Los Angeles concert on Thursday night, January 26 which was attended by the 53-year-old 'Friends' icon, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The awkward incident occurred when he belted out his hit song 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'.

In videos surfacing online, Styles could be seen dropping to his knees before making a shocked face to the crowd as he realised his pants had split. The former One Direction member quickly covered the rip with his hands and managed to see the funny side, apologising to the audience sitting in the front row.

"My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show," Harry said.

Addressing one man in particular, he added: "You sir, are you okay? I promise it's not part of the show." The musician was later seen running around the stage before grabbing a pride flag which he used to cover the split by tying it around his waist. Despite so, Jennifer was spotted enjoying the show.

Harry's fans quickly flocked to Twitter to poke fun at the superstar singer. "If I were Harry, just thinking about ripping my pants in front of Jennifer Aniston would send me into early retirement," one fan joked. Someone else chimed in: "Harry's pants tore at the same concert as Jennifer Aniston, his crush since he was in puberty." "Harry's first-ever celebrity crush is in the audience tonight and he F**KING RIPPED HIS PANTS in front of her," a third person wrote. Other fans joked about how Harry will be kept awake at night thinking about the incident.

Jennifer wasn't the only celebrity enjoying Harry's concert as Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres were also spotted enjoying the show.

Harry is currently in the middle of his 'Love on Tour' shows which began back in 2021. The tour consists of seven legs spread over the course of 22 months. It will end in July in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

IANS

#Harry Styles