Harsh Goenka trolled for cracking sexist, body-shaming 'wife jokes' on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

Industrialist Harsh Goenka ‘sexist joke’ on Twitter has not gone down well with the users.

The 'body-shaming wife joke' may have been considered funny by a few, but he did draw ire over it from others.

“I was having a candlelight dinner, a rare occasion, with my wife. She told me softly “Pass the wine, my divine". I thought to myself ‘how clever, how poetic’… so I wanted the bread and reciprocated without thinking “pass the roti, my m _ _ _! Writing from the hospital !" Goenka’s tweet reads.

Below are the reactions:

Not funny. — Shania Jacobs (@b0gainvillea) March 5, 2023

Indian women do Rs 10 times the unpaid work that Indian men do - abt the worst ratio in the world



Harshji, since your 'jokes' usually skew only one way in terms of gender, should balance a bit, no?



My request:please use your reach to show up patriarchy, rather than reinforce it pic.twitter.com/DhE8TRJOXi — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) March 6, 2023

Hahahhahahahahaha ..cute

.hope nothing serious at the hospital ..even if it is..please know that this too shall pass! — Atika Farooqui (@atikafarooqui) March 6, 2023

Roz utho … sexist what’s app forward tweet karo… ratio ho… so jao 🥲 https://t.co/scwcZnT6NQ — Nishant (@nishant0511) March 6, 2023

Tomorrow this whatsapp connoisseur would b wishing happy women's day to all the durgas and shaktis of his life! Today is another story though. https://t.co/NKdOnv3Qp3 — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) March 6, 2023

Wife se bach bhi gaye to ab Troll army nahi chhoregi — VK (@vkfintech) March 6, 2023