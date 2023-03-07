Harsh Goenka trolled for cracking sexist, body-shaming 'wife jokes' on Twitter

Chandigarh, March 7
Industrialist Harsh Goenka ‘sexist joke’ on Twitter has not gone down well with the users.
The 'body-shaming wife joke' may have been considered funny by a few, but he did draw ire over it from others.
“I was having a candlelight dinner, a rare occasion, with my wife. She told me softly “Pass the wine, my divine". I thought to myself ‘how clever, how poetic’… so I wanted the bread and reciprocated without thinking “pass the roti, my m _ _ _! Writing from the hospital !" Goenka’s tweet reads.
Below are the reactions:
I was having a candlelight dinner, a rare occasion, with my wife.— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 5, 2023
She told me softly "Pass the wine, my divine".
I thought to myself ‘how clever, how poetic'... so I wanted the bread and reciprocated without thinking "pass the roti, my m _ _ _!
Writing from the hospital 🏥!
Not funny.— Shania Jacobs (@b0gainvillea) March 5, 2023
Indian women do Rs 10 times the unpaid work that Indian men do - abt the worst ratio in the world— Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) March 6, 2023
Harshji, since your 'jokes' usually skew only one way in terms of gender, should balance a bit, no?
My request:please use your reach to show up patriarchy, rather than reinforce it pic.twitter.com/DhE8TRJOXi
Hahahhahahahahaha ..cute— Atika Farooqui (@atikafarooqui) March 6, 2023
.hope nothing serious at the hospital ..even if it is..please know that this too shall pass!
Roz utho … sexist what’s app forward tweet karo… ratio ho… so jao 🥲 https://t.co/scwcZnT6NQ— Nishant (@nishant0511) March 6, 2023
Tomorrow this whatsapp connoisseur would b wishing happy women's day to all the durgas and shaktis of his life! Today is another story though. https://t.co/NKdOnv3Qp3— Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) March 6, 2023
Wife se bach bhi gaye to ab Troll army nahi chhoregi— VK (@vkfintech) March 6, 2023
This is problematic on so many counts, but not surprising, coming from someone who made fun of the poor!— Katyusha (@Indian10000000) March 6, 2023
I'm going to judge everyone who retweets or engages with this jerk Harsh Goenka from now on !
. pic.twitter.com/X3dMMZLA2q
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted
Rishmeet Singh was walking home when he saw two unknown male...