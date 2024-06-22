Haryana traffic cop dragged by ‘drunk’ cab driver, video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 22

A traffic policeman was dragged by a speeding cab after he asked the driver to show his vehicle’s documents in Haryana’s Faridabad. The incident took place at the Ballabhgarh bus stop area, the video of which was captured on a mobile phone and has gone viral on social media.

As reported by NDTV, according to the police, the episode unfolded on Friday evening when a driver, allegedly drunk, obstructed traffic by parking his car in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. A traffic sub-inspector approached the driver, asking for his vehicle documents and preparing to issue a challan. This routine check quickly escalated into a heated dispute.

As per eyewitnesses, when the sub-inspector leaned in through the driver’s door to examine the documents, the driver suddenly hit the accelerator. The officer was dragged a few metres, clinging to the speeding vehicle before the car came to a halt.

