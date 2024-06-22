Haryana traffic cop dragged by ‘drunk’ cab driver, video goes viral

Chandigarh, June 22
A traffic policeman was dragged by a speeding cab after he asked the driver to show his vehicle’s documents in Haryana’s Faridabad. The incident took place at the Ballabhgarh bus stop area, the video of which was captured on a mobile phone and has gone viral on social media.
As reported by NDTV, according to the police, the episode unfolded on Friday evening when a driver, allegedly drunk, obstructed traffic by parking his car in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. A traffic sub-inspector approached the driver, asking for his vehicle documents and preparing to issue a challan. This routine check quickly escalated into a heated dispute.
As per eyewitnesses, when the sub-inspector leaned in through the driver’s door to examine the documents, the driver suddenly hit the accelerator. The officer was dragged a few metres, clinging to the speeding vehicle before the car came to a halt.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA
The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured
The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...
Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained
A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any un...
UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J-K faction
Founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani,...