  • Trending
'Have sex with me', Gujarat man demands, as he climbs pipe to reach woman's 4th floor hotel room, molests her after she resists

Patel also assaults her husband

Photo for representation only.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 24

In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat allegedly climbed a pipe to reach the fourth floor of a hotel early on Monday and molested a woman when she allegedly resisted his demand for sex.

The 31-year-old man had allegedly seen the woman enter a hotel in Ahmedabad’s Naroda, after which he decided to climb up to her room, said a Times of India report.

An FIR has been filed at Naroda police station, where the 26-year-old woman, who along with her husband, said they were staying in the hotel as their house was under renovation.

She said: “At around 3.30 am on Monday, when her husband left the hotel to get snacks, she noticed someone at her room’s window. Suddenly, a man jumped inside and demanded that she have sex with him.”

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly molested her after she resisted. He also assaulted the husband.

The accused has been arrested and identified as Parth Patel, a resident of Sardarnagar.

#Gujarat

