‘He could teach certain drivers a thing or two,’ Netizens can’t get over the swag of child claiming a parking spot, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 3

A hilarious video of a preschooler, parking his bicycle in a parking lot is going crazy viral on social media. The video clearly depicts the sheer confidence of this child, as he parks his bicycle while a car awaits to claim the parking spot. The spot however, is big enough to accommodate the car but the cycle of this lad grabs the spot.

Little boy found the best spot to park his bike.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ow12Lg7fD0 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 2, 2022

Netizens seem to have loved the swag of this boy and the viral video has been watched over two lakh times on Twitter.

I love how he gleefully walks off with arms swinging — (( catz stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻)) (@BeeCinny2) March 2, 2022