'Healing power of love': Elderly woman sings to ailing husband in hospital bed, Internet witnesses emotional outburst

Chandigarh, September 29
Social media has no dearth of heart-warming videos, especially of elderly couples showcasing love while witnessing thick and thin in life. One such video of an old couple is doing the rounds on social media, where the woman can be seen singing to her husband while he remains bedridden in hospital.
The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, Good News Movement.
View this post on Instagram
As per the claim made in Instagram post, the old man was set to get discharged from hospital after spending 70 days there. Thus the woman out of delight sings to him while holding his hand. The old man carefully listens and later caresses her for the sweet gesture.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes. Netizens are out-and-out enamoured by the heartfelt visuals.
