Heartbreaking image of 7 babies bundled together for warmth in desperate bid to save their lives after power outage in Gaza hospital

Chandigarh, November 14
In a moving image shared from Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital on Sunday, dozen of newborns were taken off incubators and placed side-by-side in a bed for warmth after power outage.
#Gaza— Mahmood Khan (@Mahmood88239370) November 14, 2023
Heartbreaking scenes of NICU babies being transferred to an ordinary hospital bed at Al Al Shifa #Hospital in Gaza as
Israel continues to besiege the hospital, cutting off oxygen supplies and fuel and endangering the lives of the babies. pic.twitter.com/fszyyk3msz
The babies were bundled together for warmth in a desperate bid to save their lives.
Thousands of people appear to have fled from Gaza's largest hospital as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates, but hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a lack of electricity, remained inside, health officials said on Monday.
With only intermittent communications, it was difficult to reconcile competing claims from the Israeli military, which said it was providing a safe corridor for people to move south, and Palestinian health officials inside the hospital, who said the compound was surrounded by constant heavy gunfire.
The military also said it had placed 300 litres (79 gallons) of fuel near the hospital to help power its generators, but that Hamas militants had prevented staff from reaching it. Both sides have seized on the hospital's plight as a symbol of the larger war, now in its sixth week. With AP inputs
