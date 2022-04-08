Heartbreaking: Wannabe make-up artist’s body recognized by her manicure after she died in Russian shelling

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 8

Russian invasion in Ukraine has surpassed all dimensions of atrocities. Many Ukrainians have left their native places and turned refugees to secure safe havens in neighboring countries. Amid desperation and persistent attacks of Russia, many videos and pictures are doing rounds on internet which show how even civilians are not being spared.

In the backdrop of most harsh and ruthless attack on Bucha city of Ukraine, a shocking photograph of an aspiring make-up artist is going viral on social media. The lady Iryna Filkina, who succumbed to her injuries in attack, was identified by her unique manicure. She was reportedly shot dead by Russian army while she was on her way back home.

A local make-up artist Anastasia Subacheva managed to identify Iryna as she recognise the red and white nail paint after looking at the picture. Anastasia was talking to The New York Times while she claims to have recognised Iryna.

“When I saw it, I felt physically like my heart started to break,” she was quoted as saying.

Anastasia said that Iryana used to come to her to take lessons related to make-up in February. But after Russia invasion, she wasn’t able to continue her lessons.

She sent her daughter to a safe place in Poland and decided to stay back to serve people who were settled in relief camps. When things got worse, she decided to leave city in her car but failed due to persistent invasion and shelling. She then decided to cycle to her hometown. One of her daughters, Olga Shchyruk, 26, said she begged her mother to not ride her bike home and instead take a train. It was their last conversation.

Olga revealed that she learned about her mother being shot by Russian army on March 5.

A drone video footage shared by CNN this week seems to have captured Iryna’s death. In the video, she was seen pushing the black bicycle home before being gunned down by Russian forces. The harrowing video suggests she was struck by a Russian tank, the armoured vehicle openingfireon the defenceless woman as she turned the corner.