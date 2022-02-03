Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match

Chandigarh, February 3
A friend in need is a friend indeed. The statement proves to be justifying itself when you have got great friends who always have your back in times of need. A video of a man interpreting a football match for his visually-impaired friend has gone viral online. This heartwarming video has been shared on Instagram by Good News Movement.
The video shows two men sitting on either side of a plastic board (designed like a football field) at stadium during an ongoing match. Many people might be perplexed and couldn’t really figure out what it was. Well, the man Cesar was interpreting the football match for his friend Carlos on this miniature field.
“Cesar interpreted the game for his friend Carlos, who is blind. Cesar guides his friend's hands at every move and goal. Cesar is Colombian; Carlos Honduran— they both both celebrate Honduras' goal in this video. Colombia won this friendly match earlier this month 2-1,” reads the caption of the post.
People were really touched by this sweet gesture and the video garnered whooping views. Netizens hailed Cesar’s move in the comment section.
