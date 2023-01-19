 Heaven on Earth: Minister Ashwini Vaishnav asks netizens to 'guess the station' shares pictures of train moving amid snow-capped mountains : The Tribune India

Heaven on Earth: Minister Ashwini Vaishnav asks netizens to 'guess the station' shares pictures of train moving amid snow-capped mountains

The railway minister gives a hint for netizens to guess the station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shares pictures of a train moving through snow-clad mountains. Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 19

Have you ever travelled by a train in India? If yes, you would agree that there are a lot of things one can enjoy on a train journey. The scenic beauty, varied colours of every season, there is an excitement attached to train journeys that no mode of transport can match. In one journey alone, you can experience so many views as the train passes through various regions. From green meadows, concrete jungles, rivers and even snow-capped mountains, a train window is a gateway to so many picturesque scenes.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared pictures of one such beautiful scene where a train is moving amidst snow covered mountain peaks. Sharing the photos on Twitter, he asked netizens to guess the name of the station. Just to make it easy, he also shared a hint, which is ‘Heaven on Earth’.

In the photos a train is chugging along a scenic route in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. One of the photos clicked from the train shows how the path next to the track is laden with snow.

The tweet, which was shared on Wednesday, has received more than 90,000 likes and many shares. Thanks to the hint, many were able to guess the name of the station.

“Sir Train appears passing through Qazigund Station in Kashmir Valley,” a user commented. “There is Only one heaven on earth & that is our Kashmir Qazigund Railway station,” said another. “Qazigund railway station atJammuand Kashmir,” another netizen wrote.

Some users also posted other pictures from the station to share their experience of heaven on earth

#Ashwini Vaishnav

