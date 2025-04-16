Height of love, a heartwarming story of Nitin from Ambala and Aarushi from Ropar is winning hearts

When guests came to the wedding, they noticed something special — both the bride and groom are shorter than average.

Their love story is inspiring many people and reminds us that true love is based on understanding and respect, not on money or appearance.

A recent wedding in Ambala is winning hearts for a very different reason — it’s about love that goes beyond looks and what society expects.

This is the story of Nitin Verma from Ambala and Aarushi from Ropar. They got married in a small, private ceremony in the Ambala cantonment area.

When guests came to the wedding, they noticed something special — both the bride and groom are shorter than average.

Nitin is 3 feet 8 inches tall, and Aarushi is 3 feet 6 inches tall. But what really stood out was their happiness, confidence, and love for each other.

Nitin’s mother was very happy and said, “I am very happy to have such a lovely daughter-in-law.”

Nitin, who is 25 years old, saw a photo of Aarushi through a relative.

When he sent the marriage proposal to her family, there was no demand for dowry. Aarushi’s family happily agreed, and the two were married in a simple and beautiful way.

Aarushi is 23 years old, the eldest of four siblings, and has completed her Bachelor of Arts degree. She has always been a strong support for her family.

Now, the couple is living happily together. Nitin’s family is proud and excited to welcome an educated and kind-hearted daughter-in-law.