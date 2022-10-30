‘Hello Beta ji’: Gully boy actor Vijay Varma responds as Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak addressed ‘Vijay mama’ in video, assures visit to 10 Downing Street soon

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 30

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has responded to the video of Indian chef Sanjay Raina in which latter was seen introducing newly elected Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to his “Vijay Mama”.

In the sarcastic reply, actor Vijay pretends to be the one whom Sunak and Raina addressed as ‘mama’ and invited at 10 Downing Street. “Hello Beta ji! Congratulations on new beginnings. See u at 10 Downing Street soon,” the caption of the tweet reads.

Hello Beta ji! Congratulations on new beginnings. See u at 10 Downing Street soon🌸 https://t.co/FWYmI47xQM — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) October 29, 2022

Kashmiri celebrity chef Sanjay Raina recently posted a video on Twitter featuring the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the backdrop. In the video clip he can be seen saying to the camera—“Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you”.

Vijay mama ... You have an invite to 10 Downing Street!!💂💂💂💂💂💂💂💂🇬🇧#RishiSunakPM pic.twitter.com/crEAyFwEGV — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) October 28, 2022

He then pans the camera to the left to include Rishi Sunak in the frame. Sunak says hello with an ear to ear smile. “Vijay mama, hi. It’s Rishi, how are you?” the British PM says.

The conversation does not end here. Sunak, in a sweet gesture, then invites “Vijay mama” to 10 Downing Street.

“Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, tell your nephew Sanjay to bring you to Downing Street. Take care,” he signs off.

