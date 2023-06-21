Hema Malini, daughters skip Karan Deol’s wedding , but Esha posts a short and sweet note for step-nephew

Chandigarh, June 21
Actress Esha Deol took to her Instagram Story to congratulate Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on his wedding with Drisha Acharya.
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married on Sunday. Esha skipped her step-nephew Karan's wedding but wrote a sweet and short message congratulating the newlyweds.
Esha is the half-sister of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are Dharmendra's children with first wife Prakash Kaur, thus making Karan Esha's nephew.
"Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love," Esha wrote.
Esha's sister Ahana, daughters of Dharmendra and his second wife Hema Malini, also gave the wedding a miss.
They were reportedly invited by Sunny Deol, Dharmendra first wife Prakash Kaur.
The two of the Dharmendra's families have always maintained a decent distance from each other and there was no way that Hema Malini would have attending the wedding celebrations.
