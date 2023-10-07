Here is the first look of Air India plane after logo, design change

Chandigarh, October 7
Air India late Friday night unveiled a new logo and new aircraft livery as a part of the massive transformation plan where the company in August completed the historic purchase of 470 new aircraft in a Rs 18,000 crore deal.
It was after almost 70 years, Air India flied back to home to Tata Group.
“Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter...” , posted @airindia on X.
Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus #FlyAI #AirIndia #NewFleet #Airbus350 pic.twitter.com/nGe3hIExsx— Air India (@airindia) October 6, 2023
Air India ditched its red arched window accents for a “gold window frame” bracketing the words ‘AIR INDIA’ on the top-right corner.
The tail design of the new aircraft will feature hues of gold, red and purple, along with a red and gold underbelly with the name in bold. Tatas will have to retain all employees of Air India for one year.
Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021
