Here is what Pakistan Super League prize money is as compared to WPL and IPL

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 concluded with Islamabad United winning the title for the 'record' third time in the league's history.

Recently, Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title was won by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time.

Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22.

Islamabad United earned a prize money of 14,00,00,000 Pakistani rupees, which is close to Rs 4.13 crore, and the runners-up Multan Sultans won Rs PKR 5,60,00,000 (Rs 1.65 crore).

In the WPL 2024, RCB were given a prize money of Rs 6 crore for winning the title while the Delhi Capitals, the runners-up in WPL 2024, earned Rs 3 crore as prize money.

In IPL 2023, the winners Chennai Super Kings got Rs 20 crore, while the runners-up Gujarat Titans Rs 13 crore.

In WPL 2024, the winners Royal Challengers Bangalore won Rs 6 crore, and runners-up Delhi Capitals Rs 3 crore.

While in PSL 2024, the winners Islamabad United fetched Rs 4.13 crore and runners-up Multan Sultans Rs 1.65 crore.

#Cricket #IPL #Pakistan