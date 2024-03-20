Here is what Pakistan Super League prize money is as compared to WPL and IPL

Chandigarh, March 20
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 concluded with Islamabad United winning the title for the 'record' third time in the league's history.
Recently, Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title was won by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time.
Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22.
Islamabad United earned a prize money of 14,00,00,000 Pakistani rupees, which is close to Rs 4.13 crore, and the runners-up Multan Sultans won Rs PKR 5,60,00,000 (Rs 1.65 crore).
In the WPL 2024, RCB were given a prize money of Rs 6 crore for winning the title while the Delhi Capitals, the runners-up in WPL 2024, earned Rs 3 crore as prize money.
In IPL 2023, the winners Chennai Super Kings got Rs 20 crore, while the runners-up Gujarat Titans Rs 13 crore.
In WPL 2024, the winners Royal Challengers Bangalore won Rs 6 crore, and runners-up Delhi Capitals Rs 3 crore.
While in PSL 2024, the winners Islamabad United fetched Rs 4.13 crore and runners-up Multan Sultans Rs 1.65 crore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources
Section 21-G of Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel
Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at th...