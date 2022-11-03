Here is why '#cheating' is trending on Twitter after India defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup match

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

Cricket fans of Bangladesh and Pakistan have alleged that the match officials have 'favoured' India in the rain-hit T20 World Cup contest between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has accused Virat Kohli of "fake fielding" which went unnoticed by on-field umpires and robbed his team of five potentially vital penalty runs in the game.

Set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh fell short by five runs.

While his skipper Shakib Al Hasan conceded that they lost fair and square, Nurul, who kept Bangladesh in the game in the final over with a six and a four off Arshdeep Singh, seemed to criticise the on-field umpires after the game.

The incident that Nurul was referring to happened in the seventh over. A video recording showed that Arshdeep threw the ball from the deep and Kohli -- at point -- feigned as if he were relaying it at the non-striker's end.

Dear @ICC it’s not fake fielding?

Shame on. ICC = Indian Cricket Council. pic.twitter.com/5I79hHwLFC — Mohammad Ridwan (@HridoyK28926987) November 2, 2022

The two batters -- Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto -- didn't even look at Kohli and that's why Nurul's argument raises questions.

While Nurul accused Kohli of fake fielding, he didn't factor in the terms "distraction and deception" part in the rule.

Amid of this cheating is trending on Twitter. Below are the reactions:

Proud to receive ticket is better than cheating. pic.twitter.com/7vTTq5o5eW — Wajiha Chaudhary (@WajihaChoudhar1) November 2, 2022

Kohli was spotted distracting Shanto by "fake fielding." As per the law, India was supposed to be given 5 runs penalty for such a shameful. But guess what? The on-field umpires didn't even care to recheck and instantly denied taking any action. #cheating #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/A5MPAIilE8 — Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury (@nazmussajid) November 2, 2022

