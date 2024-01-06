 Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents : The Tribune India

  Here is why Donald Trump 'didn't take massage' at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

Here is why Donald Trump 'didn't take massage' at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

Epstein's estate housekeeper says Trump 'never sat at the dinning table, he ate with him in the kitchen'

Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

Trump has not been accused of any crimes or wrongdoing related to Epstein. Photo: Social media



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 6

The new round of Epstein documents offer another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse as 130 additional court files were unsealed on Friday, providing yet more detail about the late millionaire financier's sexual abuse of underage girls and interactions with celebrities.

The latest round of documents included excerpts of testimony from people who worked for Epstein, copies of phone messages he received — including one from Harvey Weinstein — and lots of legal memos from lawyers discussing who could potentially have been called as a witness if the lawsuit ever went to trial.

The records are all related to a defamation lawsuit that one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, filed in 2015 against the millionaire's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by multiple women of helping Epstein recruit underage victims. The suit was settled in 2017. Maxwell was later prosecuted and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Ex-housekeeper Juan Alessi testified that “Prince Andrew spent weeks with us” and when he visited, he would receive daily massages at the mansion. Alessi also remembered seeing other celebrities, including Donald Trump and “a lot of queens and other famous people that I can't remember”.

Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago club is also in Palm Beach, would come over to Epstein's home for dinner, Alessi said, but he “never sat at the table”, dining instead with Alessi in the kitchen. Asked whether Trump ever received massages, he said, “No. Because he's got his own spa.”

Trump has not been accused of any crimes or wrongdoing related to Epstein. With AP/IANS Inputs

