Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai on Friday.

"Good friends at COP28. #Melodi," Italian PM Meloni wrote in a post on X.

"Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future," PM Modi said in a post wrote on X.

As soon as the netizens saw the picture, they could not keep calm and flooded the social media with memes. Meloni’s picture, so far, has received 17 million views and over 250 likes.

The comment section also had Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mention on it.

Some used the viral trending line “just looking like a wow”, a few also took a swipe at the Italian connection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, some even suggested that PM Modi should invite Meloni to India for his 2024 Lok Sabha campaign to give a befitting reply to “an Italian for an Italian”.

Just looking like a WOW!



Insta gone crazy… pic.twitter.com/DgQ6kgZQoW — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) December 1, 2023

Please vote guys for the 2024 election pic.twitter.com/QpQLy3nWyD — King Kohli's Fan (@ViratFan100) December 1, 2023

Modi ji should invite Maloni ji to come to India for 2024 Modi campaign.



An Italian for an Italian... 😂🔥#Melodi pic.twitter.com/Ae7kcyRT32 — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) December 2, 2023

italian vs italian🤣 — Nitish kumar (@Nik87543287) December 2, 2023

She will give local Italian a run for her money!! Modiji should call her here in 2024 #Melodi pic.twitter.com/KqLo7tDhnU — RituMod 🕉 (@RituM67501354) December 2, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, was born in a small village near Italy’s Vicenza. After completing her primary education at local schools, she moved to Cambridge, England, where she met Rajiv Gandhi, and they married in 1968.

COP28 Summit is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

#Dubai #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media