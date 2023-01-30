Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 30

A Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple has named their child 'India'.

Omar Esa, a popular singer, took to Facebook to share a hilarious photo of him and his wife with their kid lying on his stomach between them.

In the picture, just like the three neighbouring countries they lie next to each other just as on the map. Earlier the boy was called Ibrahim, parents changed his name as "India was cauing mad issues in his life".

Esa wrote on Facebook: “A WARNING to all new parents and condolences to all the parents who did what we did, so me and my begum made the silly mistake to let our firstborn Ibrahim sleep in our bed from when he was a little baby, you know new parents and that, we were so protective over him,"

“Well now this little guy is used to this sleeping arrangement and always ends up in the middle of us when we are sleeping even though he has his own bedroom. So as I’m Pakistani origin and my wife is Bangladeshi origin, we have given Ibrahim a new name, we call him India now as he’s right in the middle of his Pakistani and Bangladeshi parents, India causing mad issues in my life," he added.