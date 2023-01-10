Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Chandigarh, January 10
Late actor Sidharth Shukla's from Bigg Boss season 13 is everyone’s favourite for many reasons.
He, however, was trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'. The reason, Farah Khan thanked everyone for giving so much respect to her brother Sajid and told the housemates that she loves the show and it's matching the heights of late actor Sidharth Shukla's season 13.
The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' was also an emotional one as some contestants met their family members after months.
In the recent episode, Sajid's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother Asha Thakare and Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary entered the house to support the contestants and spend some time with them.
#SidharthShukla has set the bar! pic.twitter.com/75mosl9lUC— Too much (@Seemajena5) January 9, 2023
No one match sid popularity the g.o.a.t of bigboss #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/xv2tskG7f4— Chandan Sharma (@Chandan93374869) January 10, 2023
So true. No season can be comparable with bigg boss Season 13. Thank you @shivkant_gautam ❤️#SidharthShukla #SidNaaz #BB13 pic.twitter.com/FMYrKRl3A8— Chhobi - Lifetime SidNaazian ❤️ (@IslamChhobi) January 10, 2023
#SidharthShukla--he's such a cute little baby.🤎🥹🤏✨pic.twitter.com/ZqYbVOgWWA— 𝘙𝘐𝘑𝘈•ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ (@jaadafahoo) January 9, 2023
Here's to the season which is hailed to be one of best seasons of the show ❤️— SHIVANIRs (SIDHARTH) (@DarkesttttStorm) January 5, 2023
Bb13 always and forever >>>>>>#SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/GAr0CvkWDD
No Any other season will ever reach to Season 13 where one contestant named "Sid" became way BIGGER than the Boss & Host.— TheboywhoNevergrewup. (@Omnipresent090) January 9, 2023
Untouchable ! #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/JwSVkUO0Og
Farah thanked everyone for giving so much respect to her brother Sajid and told the housemates that she loves the show and it's matching the heights of late actor Sidharth Shukla's season 13.
She said: "This is the best Bigg Boss of all time. Sidharth Shukla wala joh Bigg Boss tha aur abhi wala Bigg Boss 16 dono takkar par chal rahein hain. It's too good." The filmmaker-choreographer also told Tina how her mother has become famous due to her fight with Shalin's mother.
With IANS inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Lok Sabha Speaker also advises judiciary to ‘remain within c...
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...