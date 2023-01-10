Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 10

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's from Bigg Boss season 13 is everyone’s favourite for many reasons.

He, however, was trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'. The reason, Farah Khan thanked everyone for giving so much respect to her brother Sajid and told the housemates that she loves the show and it's matching the heights of late actor Sidharth Shukla's season 13.

The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' was also an emotional one as some contestants met their family members after months.

In the recent episode, Sajid's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother Asha Thakare and Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary entered the house to support the contestants and spend some time with them.

No one match sid popularity the g.o.a.t of bigboss #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/xv2tskG7f4 — Chandan Sharma (@Chandan93374869) January 10, 2023

Here's to the season which is hailed to be one of best seasons of the show ❤️



Bb13 always and forever >>>>>>#SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/GAr0CvkWDD — SHIVANIRs (SIDHARTH) (@DarkesttttStorm) January 5, 2023

No Any other season will ever reach to Season 13 where one contestant named "Sid" became way BIGGER than the Boss & Host.



Untouchable ! #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/JwSVkUO0Og — TheboywhoNevergrewup. (@Omnipresent090) January 9, 2023

She said: "This is the best Bigg Boss of all time. Sidharth Shukla wala joh Bigg Boss tha aur abhi wala Bigg Boss 16 dono takkar par chal rahein hain. It's too good." The filmmaker-choreographer also told Tina how her mother has become famous due to her fight with Shalin's mother.

With IANS inputs

