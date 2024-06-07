Here’s why YouTube removed Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral track ‘Bado Badi’

Chandigarh, June 7
Viral Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s recent hit track “Bado Badi” has been removed from YouTube. The song that gained over 28 million views has reportedly been taken down due to copyright infringement. It is believed to be a rendition of a classic piece sung by legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jehan in the 1973 film “Banarasi Thug”.
View this post on Instagram
Initially, viewers and netizens mocked the unusual composition of the song, but it soon became a favourite meme content. The catchy tune, featuring the hook ‘Aye haye oye hoye, Bado Badi,’ gained immense popularity among social media users.
