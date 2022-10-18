High-end fashion house Hugo Boss sells ‘ordinary’ slippers for Rs 9,000, desis school brand with memes

Chandigarh, October 18
Selling bizarre items at inflated price in the name of fashion has been an established practice nowadays. This time, luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss has come under the fire after offering seemingly day-to-day slippers for whopping Rs 8990 on its website.
what the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/mvOvNBmCme— Dew (@itmedew) October 16, 2022
Desis have found the uncanny resemblance of the luxury mule with bathroom slippers that they use on daily basis. Many rebuked the brand for selling ordinary item at dilated price while others started a meme fest.
I got them in 2017 for 250 pic.twitter.com/gStN3k5OmD— Not Tanya (@viralbiryani) October 16, 2022
Mandir ke bhar free Mein milte hein ise chappal— nithindetector (@nithindetector8) October 16, 2022
October 17, 2022
Chor bazaar mei 50 mei ajayegi— for jzee. (@deekshaaw) October 17, 2022
54% offpic.twitter.com/nCGovIKuQF— for jzee. (@deekshaaw) October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022
Bhai 160 me li thi maine pic.twitter.com/6LlBEd7gBE— VK (@MrTryHard4all) October 17, 2022
even if i become a millionaire, i won’t buy a chappal for this much amount— Anushka:) (@xxanushkaaxx) October 17, 2022
Company must be looking for such buyers only..... pic.twitter.com/0mPzIUuokc— Patel 🏹 (@Patelshyd) October 18, 2022
