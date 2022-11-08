‘Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya’: Man urinates on Delhi Metro tracks in full public view, faces netizens’ ire; DMRC responds

Chandigarh, November 8
A shocking video has been doing the rounds on social media for last few days where a man can be seen urinating on Delhi Metro track while standing on the platform.
The video has been shared on Twitter by a user Sanjeev Babbar. The user tagged Delhi CM’s office and DMRC to take cognizance of the incident. "Maybe this happened first time in Delhi Metro. Just received a video on Whatsapp. Sharing with you," Mr Babbar captioned the post.
The individual who recorded the video could be seen rebuking the man relieving himself on metro tracks in full public view. "Where are you urinating? Why are you urinating? Is it a place to do this?”
The man, probably in drunken state, could be heard responding "Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (I [drank] a little too much)".
DMRC took note of the incident and asked user to furnish the details of metro station where the incident took place. In response, Babbar stated that it was"Malviya Nagar metro station."
DMRC later conveyed greetings and asked users to report such incidents to them. "Hi, thank you for the feedback. In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24x7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken," the DMRC said.
Hi, thank you for the feedback. In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 31, 2022
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3,000 likes. Netizens are calling the act utmost shameful and pathetic.
Very shameful, why didn't anyone stop him or took some action on the spot?— Yuvraj Kewate (@uvkewate) October 31, 2022
Pathetic— R G (@RG38274001) November 5, 2022
Not a pleasant sight. He should have used the conveniences provided at the station. Hope there are facilities available.— Peter Parekattil (@peter520421) November 5, 2022
disgusting! Punish him and set an example please!— CAT (@Ow1Kitty) November 5, 2022
Culprit should be caught.— 💫💫रॉबिन मैथ्यू 💫💫💫💫💫 (@robinmathew87) November 6, 2022
