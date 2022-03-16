‘Homing from work’: Disgruntled over low salary, US man lived in his office cubicle during work from home

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

Covid prevalence across the world developed a new culture of working remotely. Contrary to that, a man moved into his office and started living in his working cubicle. The man, Simon, decides to do this as protest against his low salary in his company.

Titled “homing from work”, his video initially went viral on TikTok. Later, the video was shared on other social media platforms as well.

In the short video, Simon can be seen with his stuff scattered around. From suitcase to sleeping bag, Simon literally turned his cubicle into his room. He even got his food stored in the office fridge.

He also mentioned that he takes bath in another building of the office.

“This is me, taking all my belongings from multiple bags and unpacking them. I am moving from my apartment into my cubicle. They do not pay me enough to do both. As a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job and see how long I can get away with it,” he said in the video on Instagram.

The viral clip has attracted netizens and numerous reactions are pouring in the comment section.