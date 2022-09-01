Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes girlfriend after match with India concludes, see heartfelt video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Asia cup match between India and Hong Kong on Wednesday turned out to be acclaimed not only for the power show of Surya Kumar Yadav and Virat Kohli duo, but also for a heart-warming proposal that came from Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah for his girlfriend. The team perhaps would wish to forget the day for being mercilessly thrashed by Indian batters but Kinchit indeed would celebrate for going down on his knees to propose his girlfriend for the marriage.

She said YES! 😍💍

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

Much to the surprise of his girlfriend, Kinchit went up to the stands at the Dubai International Stadium to surprise his girlfriend and then got down on one knee to pop the question. The lady was taken aback in pleasant surprise and was heard saying "I can't believe this".

Ultimately, the woman complied and said "Of course". Kinchit went on to put a ring on her and the happy couple embraced each other at last.

